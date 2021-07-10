WINNIPEG -- Two major streets in Winnipeg will be temporarily closing for road construction work.

The City of Winnipeg said the off-ramp from northbound Lagimodiere Boulevard onto westbound Concordia Avenue will be temporarily closed on Sunday, July 11, from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Pedestrian access will be maintained.

The city also said northbound Day Street, from Melrose Avenue East to Pandora Avenue East, will be temporarily closed from 7 a.m. on Monday, July 12 until mid-August.

One lane of traffic will be open in the southbound direction.