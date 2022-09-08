Temporary fire station in Waverley West facing delays

A temporary fire station in Winnipeg’s Waverley West area could be facing delays.

The City of Winnipeg’s 2022 budget included $3 million for a modular mobile station, which would come ahead of a permanent station being built.

The goal of the station would be to shorten response times in the area. CTV News Winnipeg has previously reported on the debate over the need for fire a fire station in Waverley West, with officials saying there are not enough resources in south Winnipeg.

At a meeting of the protection and community services committee in March, the city said the site it looked at was inoperable as it did not have water services. At another committee meeting on Tuesday, city representatives said they were still working on finding a site, noting that procuring one is a complicated process.

Based on this new timeline, the temporary fire station will likely be completed in 2023 or 2024.

Sherri Rollins, who chairs the protection and community services committee, said she’s disappointed and requested another update be given at next month’s meeting.