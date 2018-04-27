

CTV Winnipeg





The province has placed temporary fishing restrictions on Lake Dauphin to protect spawning walleye.

Manitoba Sustainable Development said the restrictions also apply to Lake Dauphin tributaries.

The walleye population in Lake Dauphin has been recovering with continued support of indigenous peoples, recreational anglers and commercial fishers, according to the province.

No commercial or recreational fishing is allowed, however aboriginal rights holders may continue to harvest all species of fish by angling only, and they must release any walleye between 45 and 70 centimetres in length.

When the spring spawning has been completed, the temporary conservation measures will be lifted.