Ten COVID-19 deaths reported, daily testing sees drop in June

Ten more COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Manitoba, and though the number of cases has dropped, so too has the number of people seeking tests.

According to the COVID-19 surveillance report for the week of June 12 to 18, the total number of deaths increased to 2,025 – up from 2,015 the week prior. No details have been released about these deaths.

The province said during this time there were 58 people admitted to hospital with COVID-19, including eight people admitted to the ICU.

The province also reported a decrease in lab-confirmed cases, with 203 cases reported during the week. However, the number of people getting tests for the virus also decreased. About 340 people tested for the virus per day during the week – a drop compared to the 495 daily tests in the previous week.

The positivity rate on these tests increased however – hitting 11.3 per cent, up from 9.6 per cent in the previous week.

Health officials have previously said the number of reported cases may be an undercount, as it does not include the results of rapid tests taken at home.

There were no COVID-19 outbreaks reported during the week in long-term care facilities or in schools.

As of June 18, the province said 83.1 per cent of Manitobans five years and older had been fully vaccinated.