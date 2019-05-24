

CTV Winnipeg





Premier Brian Pallister announced Friday the province is opening 10 full-time paramedic positions in the Prairie Mountain Health region.

The new staff will start work later this year in communities across the Westman and Parkland regions.

“By investing in 10 full-time positions in the Prairie Mountain Health region, we can build up staffing levels, reduce the system’s reliance on on-call staff, and improve patient care and outcomes for people in the Westman and Parkland regions,” Pallister said in a release.

The province announced in its 2019 budget that 35 additional full-time positions will be posted and strategically spread out across the province.

More announcements about regional staffing additions will be made soon, the premier noted.