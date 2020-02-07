WINNIPEG -- The province is reminding people that there is a greater threat of getting sick with the flu -- which kills Manitobans every single year -- than there is getting infected with the novel coronavirus.

On Friday, Manitoba's chief provincial public health officer said as of Feb. 05, 10 Manitobans have been tested for novel coronavirus, but results for each have come back negative.

"Currently the risk to Manitobans remains low," said Dr. Brent Roussin.

Roussin said while the risk to Manitobans is still low, the province is taking precautions when it comes to testing.

The tests use swabs from patients to look at the genetic code of the organism infecting them. Roussin said the people tested in Manitoba have been a wide range of ages and have met certain "exposure criteria."

Roussin said those who were ill were placed in isolation in hospital. Those who were not too ill were able to return home and self-isolate until the test results came back. He said the test results can take up to 48 hours for confirmation.

He said none of the 10 people tested were considered to be a "high risk" by clinicians, noting there have been five cases confirmed in Canada, all in Ontario or British Columbia.

The Public Health Agency of Canada recommends all who have travelled to the Hubei province of China, which includes the city of Wuhan, should stay in isolation for two weeks after arriving in Canada, meaning they should: avoid contact with people at risk for infection; avoid hosting visitors; avoid attending social gatherings, work, school, daycare, health-care facilities or seniors homes; avoid taking public or shared transportation; and practice good hygiene, including handwashing and cough covering.

Others who travelled to mainland China are asked to monitor themselves for two weeks.

PROVINCE SAYS RISK OF FLU IS HIGH

While the risk of contracting the novel coronavirus is low for Manitobans, Roussin said the risk of getting the flu is high.

"Influenza will typically affect many more Manitobans each and every year. We know that we see deaths in Manitoba every single year from influenza," Roussin said. "Those who have not received the influenza vaccination should continue to do that and take measures such as frequently washing your hands, coughing into your sleeve and staying home when ill are all important measures to stay healthy and avoid infections."

Roussin said the flu and the outbreak of coronavirus are similar in some ways -- both are respiratory infections that are spread the same way. He said many precautions against the flu are already in place in hospitals.

"We've just ramped things up to ensure that, should a person present the likelihood of transmitting (coronavirus) to other health care workers or to other people in hospital, it's going to be very low."

CANADA IN CONTAINMENT STAGE OF OUTBREAK

Roussin said the province is working with the Public Health Agency of Canada and is monitoring the outbreak of the virus, but he said Canada is in a containment stage.

"It can be expected that in Canada we can have more imported cases, but we're not seeing in Canada is that secondary transmission," Roussin said. "So we need to prepare to receive imported cases, and we have systems in place to detect, to diagnose early and to isolate early, to prevent that secondary transmission."

Roussin said the province is working with First Nation communities to ensure they are also prepared to deal with any cases.

Any suspected or confirmed cases must be reported to the provincial public health officer, the province said.

Symptoms of the virus can range from mild to severe, and the province said people might not recognize the first symptoms developing because of similarities to illness from cold or flu. Anyone who has travelled to China recently who develops fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing should call an urgent care or ER, or Health Links.

People are also urged to take measures to prevent the spread of viruses, such as regular handwashing.

-with files from CTV News Winnipeg