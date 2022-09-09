Tenants of affordable housing project in Gimli still waiting to get inside

Tenants who are all set to move into an affordable housing building in Gimli are still waiting for their keys, even though the water and light are on and their belongings are inside.

Joan Primeau said her 87-year-old mother signed a lease to move in on Aug. 17, plus she's submitted cheques for the last two weeks of that month and September. The cheques haven't been cashed, but her mom is in limbo.

"Nobody's been given a date for a move in," she said. "It is so frustrating. I'm shuffling her around from place to place, sometimes at my place, sometimes at a friend’s place, and you know that's so hard on her."

Primeau said she was assured the building would be ready on time as her mom's former home in Winnipeg has been torn down.

"She had no choice but to leave Winnipeg. We had to get her out of there."

The province said no rent has been charged to date and the building is being run by a non-profit known as the Gimli Seniors' Residence, and not the province. A spokesperson for the province suggested the project isn't done yet and insurance is outstanding.

"Once the building is complete, and the appropriate insurance is in place, tenants can move in. Details on the estimated completion date should come from the local non-profit group," the spokesperson said in an email to CTV News.

CTV News has reached out the Gimli Seniors' Residence for comment but has not received a response.

Primeau said despite the inconvenience, her family is not looking for any compensation.

"We just want to get her in there. We just want her to be able to live there," said Primeau.

The building, which cost $12.9 million, was cost shared by the province and federal government.