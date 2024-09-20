WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Tender out for Portage and Main pedestrian crossing construction

    Pedestrians are getting a step closer to being able to cross Portage and Main.

    The City of Winnipeg issued a tender Friday for construction to build street-level crossing at the intersection.

    Work to be done includes removing the existing barrier walls, installing new traffic signals, repairing medians, and installing new curbs and sidewalks.

    The city said the construction is expected to be done on all four corners at the same time, and business access will be maintained.

    The tender, which can be viewed online, is expected to be awarded in early November, with construction starting Nov. 15.

    Work is expected to be finished by June 27, 2025, with the street-level crossing opening by Canada Day.

