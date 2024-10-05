Tent cities turn to towns as homelessness spreads to Steinbach

Communities outside of the perimeter aren’t immune to the housing and affordability struggles seen in Winnipeg.

Encampments are popping up in Steinbach, Man., where outreach workers say homelessness has skyrocketed since the pandemic.

“It’s not just a big city issue and it’s not just an influx of people who have come out from Winnipeg,” said Charlene Kroeker with Steinbach Community Outreach.

Those living in the encampment told CTV News it’s difficult, especially with the temperatures starting to fall and winter just around the corner.

“There have been moments where it’s like -50 C out with the wind chill and we are going to go to the camps to check on people. Are they all going to be alive?” Kroeker asked.

Kroeker said most of the people living in the encampments are locals. Over the last two years, the need for support has quadrupled.

“Before the pandemic, we were helping about 225 families or households a year, now we’re over 800.”

She said inflation is taking a toll, along with a lack of mental health and addictions services compared to Winnipeg. Affordable housing is also scarce, Kroeker said.

“You have to jump through hoops basically just to get housing,” said Michael Chartrand, who’s been in Steinbach for three years. While Chartrand is now in recovery, his meth addiction saw him couch surfing to survive.

“It’s a very sad scene,” he said about the encampments.

Last month, Steinbach city council directed its administration to review what other communities are doing to help those in encampments. Kroeker said they have a meeting planned next week with city officials.

“We’re going to discuss how can we be a part of this conversation, how can we help build supports in our town,” she said.

It’s estimated that around 30 people in Steinbach live in encampments, while 30 others are couch surfing.