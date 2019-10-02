WINNIPEG -- A tent city went up in flames under the Osborne Street Bridge near the Manitoba Legislative Building on Wednesday morning.

Fire crews responded to the blaze just before 7:45 a.m., and found heavy, black smoke once on scene.

The fire was put out about 25 minutes later.

I went under the other side of the bridge to take another look. At least one tent was up in flames. Hope folks are alright. pic.twitter.com/tXUlZQtiVd — Zach Fleisher (@Zach_Fleisher) October 2, 2019

People who were in the tent told CTV News Winnipeg the fire was caused by a candle. The City of Winnipeg said the cause is under investigation.

Crews are on scene, and Osborne is down to one lane of traffic.

One person was assessed by paramedics, but no one else was hurt.