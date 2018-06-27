

CTV Winnipeg





About 20 people were hurt Tuesday in Cross Lake after a large tent collapsed as funnel clouds were approaching.

A spokesperson for Pimicikamak Okimawin said it happened as a general assembly was taking place inside the tent, and that a community member attempted to get people to clear the tent as the storm clouds approached, to no avail.

The spokesperson said a member of the community’s executive council tried to hold the tent up at the back, but at about 3:45 the tent blew down on one side before collapsing.

Some escaped, while others got trapped inside, the spokesperson said.

Of those who were hurt, 11 were sent for care at the local nursing station and one elder was taken for care by medivac.

The spokesperson said after the incident, a child said a prayer, Chief Cathy Merrick also spoke, the tent was put back up and the feast went on.

Cross Lake is located in northern Manitoba, 520 kilometres by air from Winnipeg.