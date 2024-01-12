WINNIPEG
    • Tentative agreement reached for Manitoba civil service members, union says

    Civil service workers authorize strike mandate
    A tentative agreement has been reached between the provincial government and the union representing 11,500 civil service workers in Manitoba.

    The Manitoba Government and General Employees' Union (MGEU) said Friday evening that its bargaining committee is recommending its civil service members accept the agreement.

    "We are pleased that our bargaining committee was able to reach an agreement that will help all civil service members catch up and keep up with the rising cost of living,” MGEU President Kyle Ross said in a news release.

    Members will now vote on the agreement later this month. 

