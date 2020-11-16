WINNIPEG -- The University of Manitoba Faculty Association (UMFA) and the University of Manitoba have reached a tentative agreement to avoid a strike.

The agreement was announced Monday morning, which means members will not be striking on Tuesday.

As part of the tentative agreement, a COVID-19 stipend will be paid to members to recognize their work since the pandemic started.

However, the UMFA said university administration would not approve a wage increase for staff, and would not negotiate on COVID-19-related relief for dependent care, despite pleas from UMFA members for support.

“UMFA will continue to fight for post-secondary education and for investment in public services in the months that come,” said UMFA president Michael Shaw in a statement.

A ratification vote on the new deal will take place this week.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the University of Manitoba for comment.