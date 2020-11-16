Advertisement
Tentative deal reached between UMFA, University of Manitoba
University of Manitoba (file image)
WINNIPEG -- The University of Manitoba Faculty Association (UMFA) and the University of Manitoba have reached a tentative agreement to avoid a strike.
The agreement was announced Monday morning, which means members will not be striking on Tuesday.
As part of the tentative agreement, a COVID-19 stipend will be paid to members to recognize their work since the pandemic started.
However, the UMFA said university administration would not approve a wage increase for staff, and would not negotiate on COVID-19-related relief for dependent care, despite pleas from UMFA members for support.
“UMFA will continue to fight for post-secondary education and for investment in public services in the months that come,” said UMFA president Michael Shaw in a statement.
A ratification vote on the new deal will take place this week.
CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the University of Manitoba for comment.