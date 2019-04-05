Featured
Tests being done on whether salmonella caused deaths of personal care home residents
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, April 5, 2019 11:37AM CST
Tests are being done to confirm whether salmonella bacteria caused the deaths of two residents of a Winnipeg personal care home.
Golden West Centennial Lodge says it's been notified that three people tested positive last month for salmonella.
Two of them died in hospital while the third person recovered.
Special measures that were put in place at the home while the outbreak was investigated were lifted on Tuesday.