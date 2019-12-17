WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg residents with lead pipes are being urged to flush their water supply before drinking any after recent tests revealed 20 per cent of random water samples exceeded a new national guideline.

The random water samples were taken in the daytime without the system being flushed, the city said, from 268 participating residences.

When water had been run for a minute to flush systems, the proportion of samples that exceeded guidelines dropped to 12 per cent.

After five minutes of flushing, only 0.4 per cent of samples exceeded the guideline.

The City of Winnipeg said there is no detectable lead in the Winnipeg’s water source, Shoal Lake, and the water is treated with an agent meant to prevent lead contamination through pipe corrosion.

“However, residents who have lead pipes or lead in other parts of their plumbing may have increased levels of lead in their water if the water sits in the pipes,” the city said.

It said in those households, water that’s been sitting in pipes for more than six hours should be can be flushed by running the tap for ten minutes, flushing the toilet, taking a shower or starting a load of laundry. More information on flushing pipes is available on its website.

A recent investigation covering other Canadian cities found one third of 12,000 lead test results taken across Canada exceeded the national guideline.

Residents who are on the waiting list to have their water tested will receive a letter with information about future rounds of the lead water quality testing program. The next round of testing is expected to begin in spring of next year.