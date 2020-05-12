WINNIPEG -- Dauphin RCMP said it has been investigating several dangerous driving offences at the intersection of Road 147 N and Highway 362, which is about 1.5 kilometres north of Dauphin.

Dauphin #rcmpmb has been investigating dangerous driving offences at Road 147 N & Hwy 362. This intersection has been the scene of multiple fatal collisions & RCMP will be conducting extra enforcement. Slow down. Come to a complete stop, and only proceed if it is safe to do so. pic.twitter.com/TKKlKg5hud — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) May 12, 2020

According to RCMP, there have been multiple fatal crashes at this intersection over the past few years, including on June 23, 2018, when a 39-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman were killed in the intersection and on Aug. 16, 2019, when two children died, four and six, after a two-vehicle crash in the same intersection.

Clare McBride is the mother of the two kids who died, Oksana, 6, and Quinn, 4.

"I was driving home from Dauphin in the evening, it was about eight o'clock in the evening, with my two young daughters, Oksana and Quinn, who were six and four at the time and my friend Jamie," said McBride. "We were hit by a half-ton truck that did not stop at the stop sign at that intersection. We were t-boned, we were travelling north on the highway and he went eastbound on the gravel road."

McBride said that there were two people in the truck that hit them and there have not been any charges laid against either of them since the crash.

In an emailed statement to CTV News, RCMP said the investigation is still ongoing and that it is progressing "very well", but added that these investigations take a "great deal of time."

"… due to their complexity that requires numerous judicial authorizations (search warrants) to be written and served to secure evidence for court purposes as well as the procedures needed by the Lab to examine the evidence provided to them. We are not searching for any other suspects at this time. Rest assured, we will provide an update on court purposes as soon as we can," the statement said.

McBride said she is very glad that the RCMP is now doing something about the intersection.

"It's about damn time, because my children were not the first people killed at that intersection and how many more deaths do we need to have happen at that intersection.

"That's a dangerous intersection. It has been dangerous for years because there are trees there that block the view. I feel like people get negligent about stopping at stop signs, they figure, oh I will just be able to roll through, it will be all good."

Despite RCMP investigating, McBride said it's sad that it took more than one death for something to be done.

"It's very sad that the people that live at that corner have to have a camera up and post videos on Facebook to get attention, it's very sad that the people that live at that corner, their kids have to watch people die repeatedly."

McBride has since moved from Manitoba to Kelowna, B.C.

"I had to get out of Dauphin, I had to get away from the memories, the bad memories I should say," she said. "The accident happened only six miles from home and it just made it feel not like home anymore. So I just had to get away, start fresh, try and rebuild my life, which is impossible with child loss, but I am doing my best."

WANTING MORE CHANGE

Jamie Stanley, who was in the car with McBride when the crash happened, said in a letter to Sgt. Marcus Paddock with Dauphin RCMP, that she wants to see changes at the intersection.

"I am proposing that both stop signs on the west and the east side of Highway 362 require red flashing lights, as the stop signs by themselves are ineffective. I also propose that the trees in the southwest corner of this intersection also be removed for increased visibility. I am hoping that the results of these positive changes decreases the mortality rate and provides a safer driving environment for everyone," Stanley said in the letter.

"My goal of this proposal is that no one will have to endure the physical and emotional pain that my friend, numerous other families and I have been through. This has left a lasting impact on both of our lives and has taken from us two little girls that we will never get back. Other families have also lost members to events that have happened at this intersection as well. We want to prevent this from happening to others and request that these protocols be put in place as soon as possible," she added.

Both McBride and Stanley are hoping that the Rural Municipality of Dauphin and Manitoba Highways and Infrastructure do something to make that intersection safer.

In a statement to CTV News, a provincial spokesperson said, "Manitoba Infrastructure continuously assesses intersections for safety, with added focus after accidents. When a review of this intersection was completed, current safety standards were met."

CTV News has reached out to the RM of Dauphin for comment

MESSAGE TO THOSE WHO DON'T STOP

McBride said for those who decide not to stop at a stop sign, there is no excuse.

"You are putting your own life at risk and you are putting other people's lives at risk and when you don't stop at a stop sign and you cause an accident, you ruin lives. You rip people's universes apart. It is totally preventable," said McBride.

"You need to look both ways, and you need to remember that when you are behind the wheel of a vehicle, you have other people's lives in your hands."

RCMP said it will be conducting extra enforcement at the intersection and is reminding everyone to drive sober, wear a seatbelt, slow down, pay attention to the road at all time, come to a complete stop at stop signs and do not proceed into an intersection until it is safe to do so.

If anyone would like to report dangerous driving in the Dauphin area, they are asked to call 204-622-5020.