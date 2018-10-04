It was an emotional day in court for Jordan Thomas’ family as they faced the person charged with his murder.

“We have to deal with the loss of Jordan for the rest of our lives,” said Kathleen Bremner, Thomas’ mom.

Thomas was 18 years old when he was stabbed outside David Livingstone School in the early morning hours of Dec. 13, 2017. He was with his brother Brandon at the time.

Court heard the brothers were attacked by three others who had tried to steal their alcohol. The two were left bleeding in the snow before help arrived. Both were rushed to hospital, where Thomas was pronounced dead.

Brandon Thomas, now 21, lives with both emotional and physical scars from that night.

“I still have nightmares of trying to get to my brother, and I probably still will have nightmares, but it’s closure for sure.”

Three youths, a 17-year-old boy and two 14-year-old girls, were charged the day after the deadly assault.

None can be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Thursday’s sentencing was the final of the three.

“Seeing him. Actually being able to put a face to my son’s murderer. It’s just…” said Bremner through tears.

Earlier this year, the 17-year-old charged pleaded guilty to second degree murder and attempted murder. On Thursday, he was given the maximum youth sentence for second degree murder, seven years, and three years for attempted murder. Those sentences will run concurrently, not consecutively.

Bremner said she was hoping for an adult sentence. She said to her, the length doesn’t reflect the severity of the crime.

“Seven years for murdering my son, and almost killing my other son. That’s not enough time,” said Bremner.

The teen charged will spend four years in custody and three under supervision, which will include a rehabilitation program. This was a joint request made by both the Crown and defence, because they said the accused had a very challenging upbringing.

Court also heard he had a difficult time understanding what happened that night, and did show signs of remorse.

“I mean, I wish the outcome, obviously, was different. I wish they were harsher sentences,” said Bremner.

She said the two teen girls were sentenced earlier this year.

Several family members, including Thomas’ parents, grandma and cousins, read victim impact statements to the courtroom before the sentence was handed down. Around 30 people sat in the audience for Thomas, crying while the statements were read.

He was remembered for how humble he was, the great role model he became, and his talent both on and off the field.

“He was a football player. He was the quarterback,” said his dad, Lance Thomas. “He took the St. John’s Tigers to the championship for the first time in how many years? 16 years, or something like that.”

Both his mom and dad remember him for the amazing son he was.

Bremner said this was one of the hardest days in court yet, but it’s also a step towards closure for her family.

“Now we can try and start moving on, and just remember him in the good ways and not trying to focus on what happened that night.”