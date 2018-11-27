

CTV Winnipeg





The Winkler Police Service is investigating after a stolen truck reportedly crashed through the wall of a business and a large number of guns inside were stolen.

Police said on Tuesday around 3:40 a.m. they went to a business on 1st Street in response to an alarm. When they arrived they found there was a big hole in the wall at the front of the store.

Deputy Police Chief Chris Kalansky told CTV News officers arrived minutes after the alarm went off, but thieves were already gone.

“The thieves were in the store for about a minute and a half,” said Kalansky.

Following a preliminary investigation, police allege a stolen truck was backed into the front of the store and a large amount of handguns and long guns were taken. The suspects then left with the truck, which police said they recovered later Tuesday morning outside of Winkler.

Kalansky said around 35 firearms were taken, mostly handguns, and he was concerned about where the weapons could end up.

“The national trend is that when firearms like this are stolen they’re sold and we will probably end up finding them at various crime scenes across the country. That’s our fear,” said Kalansky.

Winkler police have been in touch with police agencies across the country to alert them to the theft.

CTV News spoke with the owner of Dominion Outdoors in Winkler who confirmed his business was hit by the theft. He declined to do an interview but said he hoped to be open again next week after posting on the business Facebook page that the store was closed to allow for necessary repairs to the building.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 204-325-0829 or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

With files from CTV's Gabrielle Marchand