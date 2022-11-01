THC edibles were handed out to children on Halloween: Winnipeg police

The Winnipeg Police Service is advising parents to check their children's Halloween candy after receiving reports of THC candy being found inside some treat bags.

Investigators said they have received at least a "half-dozen" reports of THC 'Nerds' candy being found in children's Halloween bags in the South Tuxedo area.

The packages show the candy has 600 milligrams of THC.

A map provided by Winnipeg police show the area where THC edibles were handed out with children's candy on Halloween. (Submitted photo)

"THC is responsible for the way your brain and body respond to cannabis which can include feeling high," police said in a news release. "The potency of THC can vary in different products. The effect of THC on children can be harmful."

Police noted the candies were found together with full-sized chocolate bars in zipped sandwich bags.

Const. Dani McKinnon said cannabis products in Canada must follow specific labelling requirements, something that wasn't the case in this incident.

"These particular candied items that we have seized, they do not meet these requirements. So, at this stage, we do not know where these packages are from, is it a black market item, but it does not meet the requirements of say, coming from a store," said McKinnon.

A plastic bag shows a package of THC candy in with two chocolate bars. Winnipeg police are advising parents to check their children's candy after several reports of THC candy being discovered in Halloween bags (submitted photo: Winnipeg police Service)

Parents and caregivers are being told to check their children's candy for any of these products. Police added schools have also been notified to be aware of any candy that children bring to school.

McKinnon noted they have not received any reports of kids being harmed by these candies.

If anyone has information or wants to make a similar report, they are told to call police at 204-986-6129.