

Jeremie Charron, CTV Winnipeg





A Winnipeg man has built a guitar to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Festival du Voyageur, a work of art that tells a story now known as “The 50.”

Christian Dupont is a luthier, someone who builds and repairs string instruments. He was approached by the festival to take part in this project.

“I’m probably the only Franco-Manitoban guitar builder, I think. So when the idea popped up, he gave me a call and I was on board right away” said Dupont.

The body of the guitar is built with Manitoba flamed ash, the bridge is shaped like a canoe, the sound hole is designed like a metis sash and the head is in the shape of Manitoba.

It’s made of a variety of different materials and types of wood, most locally sourced.

“I really liked that idea so I took that to heart, and before the project started I knew that's what I wanted to do, was to start the project with local wood that we have in Manitoba," said Dupont.

The idea for the guitar started two years ago, when an old tree was cut down at Fort Gibraltor. Parts of that tree were repurposed and used to build “The 50”.

“For the tuning keys I used pieces of bark from that tree, and I just swapped the keys out and I made my own for that,” said Dupont.

The inside of the guitar has been signed by nearly all of the official Festival families from the last 50 years.

Dupont has spent nearly 300 hours on this project, the 8th guitar the 33-year-old has built.

“It was made to be played, so I think for me that’s the most important part. If somebody wants to play it, just go ahead and ask,” said Dupont.

The guitar has been used by many artists at festival and will continue to be passed around until it ends.

Afterwards it will likely be displayed in the Festival du Voyageur office, waiting to be played again.