Five Winnipeg agencies helping the homeless stay safe and warm during the frigid winter months have received a major boost.

End Homelessness Winnipeg put out a call for proposals from community-based programs providing services for those at risk during the cold, with five being chosen to receive a total of $75,000.

According to a news release, the following programs will be awarded part of the pot:

Main Street Project’s extended hours for the cold weather van patrol outreach program;

1 Just City’s additional staff to help support Just a Warm Sleep;

The Spence Neighbourhood Association’s extended hours at the WE24 safe space for youth;

The Salvation Army’s extended hours for the cold weather outreach van;

Wahbung Abinoonjiiag’s extended hours for outreach and transportation for women and children leaving domestic violence.

Lucille Bruce, the CEO of End Homelessness Winnipeg, said safe spaces and outreach are important in preventing and ending homelessness.

"These projects save lives by connecting those who experience or are at risk of homelessness with basic amenities, support services and our communities," she said.

The projects are being funded in part by Reaching Home: Canada’s Homelessness Strategy.