'The adventure of a lifetime': How you can apply for the Amazing Race Canada

If you think you have what it takes to embark on the adventure of a lifetime with a quarter of a million dollars on the line, the Amazing Race Canada wants to hear from you.

Applications are now open to join the 11th season of the hit CTV reality television competition series.

"Basically, we're curating or building a custom adventure for the racers of the season, and they get to go on the adventure of a lifetime," executive producer and showrunner Mark Lysakowski told CTV Morning Live Winnipeg.

Hosted by Olympic gold medallist Jon Montgomery, the Amazing Race Canada sets teams of two on a race across the country in the hopes of winning a $250,000 cash prize.

So far, two Winnipeg teams have raced their way to the grand prize in the show's 11-season history.

According to the casting call, teams should be adventurous and outgoing, strong communicators, good at problem-solving, and passionate about travel.

Teams should be made up of people with a pre-existing relationship. Lysakowski said applicants should share what makes their partnership special.

"It's about what's your relationship? What makes us tick? We really want to know that. But other than that, you just need to be up for some adventure, up to the experience, and to throw yourself into the race."

Details on how to apply can be found on the Amazing Race Canada's website. The deadline for applications is Dec. 16.

- With files from CTV's Ainsley McPhail