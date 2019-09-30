

Melissa Hansen, CTV News Winnipeg





Manitobans who work for minimum wage will see a boost on their paycheques in the coming weeks.

On Tuesday Oct. 1 minimum wage will increase by 30 cents in the province – bringing minimum wage up to $11.65.

“We continue to provide predictable and sustainable increases to Manitoba’s minimum wage, which achieves the right balance benefitting both employees and employers,” said Growth, Enterprise and Trade Minister Blaine Pedersen in a news release. “Regular minimum wage increases improve wages for working Manitobans and provide predictability for small and medium-sized businesses that is consistent with Manitoba’s Consumer Price Index.”

Pedersen went on to confirm that the increase of 30 cents per hour will ensure that Manitoba remains competitive with other provinces.

This adjustment is based on Manitoba’s 2018 inflation rate of 2.5 per cent, and rounding up to the nearest five cents.

The raise was originally announced in March.