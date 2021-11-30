The Angel Squad helping to raise money for Misericordia

WINNIPEG -

A group of angels are coming together to kick off the holiday season and help raise money for care at one Winnipeg hospital.

On Tuesday, the Misericordia Health Centre Foundation kicked off its 26th annual Angel Squad fundraiser.

The event saw people dressed up as angels outside of Misericordia on Tuesday. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event is being scaled back compared to past years.

“Normally we have dozens and dozens of us on the bridge. Today we probably have about a dozen, but, great holiday spirit,” Lisa Stiver, angel squad ambassador, said while standing outside the hospital with her fellow angel squad members.

Stiver said the goal of this year’s fundraiser is to match what they raised last year when they raised more than $60,000. She noted that for this year’s campaign a sponsor is matching all of the donations.

“So this year every dollar will then be matched by one of our sponsors, so we’re really excited about this,” she said.

The money from the fundraiser will go pediatric dental kits for kids receiving dental surgeries; supplies for the Music and Memory program; winter kits for patients in the transitional care unit; and helping to cover the costs of intraocular lenses.

Those looking to donate are being encouraged to donate online or by calling the foundation staff. More information can be found online.

Donations will be matched until Dec. 14.

- With files from CTV’s Rachel Lagace.