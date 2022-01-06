The app that gives you a tour of Winnipeg architecture

For anyone who has taken Winnipeg Transit Route #10 and wondered about the surrounding architecture—there is now an app that can help you learn more about what is going on in the city.

The Winnipeg Architecture Foundation (WAF) has created Archi10—a free, bilingual app that provides information about the architecture and history of the buildings along the #10 bus route.

Susan Algie, the WAF’s executive director, explained the app features narration and original music. The English narration is by musician John K. Samson (The Weakerthans), and the French narration is by singer-songwriter Andrina Turenne.

“The #10 bus route runs from Wolseley through the Downtown to St. Boniface, so two of our older, very interesting neighbourhoods,” she said in an interview on Thursday.

“(They are) neighbourhoods that have a lot of artists, musicians, writers living in them and lots of interesting buildings.”

Algie noted the full tour takes about an hour, but passengers can opt to listen to just the parts of the tour they are passing on their bus ride.

Some of the places featured on the tour include The Forks, the Esplanade Riel, the Law Courts Building, The Bay, the Manitoba Legislative Building and the Canadian Museum for Human Rights.

She said she got the idea for the app because she enjoys architecture, as well as riding the bus.

“As I was riding the bus one day, looking out at the buildings, I thought it would be kind of an interesting thing to be able to use that as a vehicle to have people learn more about the city,” Algie said.

“Whether you’re a visitor to the city or a resident, I think you would learn a little more about the buildings as you go along.”

Algie said she hopes the app will get people to appreciate the rich collection of buildings in Winnipeg.

The app is available in the Apple App and Google Play stores. For those who don’t take the bus, the app can be enjoyed while riding a bike, travelling in a car, or even sitting at home.