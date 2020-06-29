WINNIPEG -- The number of mosquitoes in the city of Winnipeg continues to increase.

According to the updated trap count on Monday, the average number of mosquitoes in Winnipeg traps has gone up to 71, and bringing the Adulticiding Factor Analysis level to medium.

This weekend, the mosquito trap average was 18 on Sunday.

The northeast quadrant of the city continues to be the area with the most mosquitoes in traps. The area is averaging 85 mosquitoes in traps, with one trap reporting 181 mosquitoes.

The southeast is seeing the second-highest average number of mosquitoes in traps, with an average number of 76, according to Monday’s data. One trap is reporting 163 mosquitoes.

The northwest has the third-highest average of mosquitoes in traps, reporting 74 mosquitoes on average per trap.

The southwest has the fourth-highest average number of mosquitoes, with an average of 51 in traps. The southwest also includes the trap with the most mosquitoes, with one trap reporting 223 mosquitoes.

The trap count is updated daily. The city said on its website the Adulticiding Factor Analysis level, which takes factors such as soil moisture, trap counts, and forecasted rainfall into consideration, needs to be at a high level before a residential fogging program is initiated.