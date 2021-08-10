WINNIPEG -- A number of areas across the province reported heavy rainfall from Monday’s storm.

Environment Canada had issued severe thunderstorm watches and warnings for several parts of the province on Monday, including Winkler, Portage la Prairie and Hanover. As of Tuesday morning, the public weather alerts are no longer in place.

The following is a list of the 24-hour precipitation totals from the storm, according to Environment Canada (AG sites are the automated stations) :

- Brandon – 50.9 mm;

- Windygates AG site – 49.2 mm;

- Neepawa AG site – 45.6 mm;

- Falcon Lake – 45 mm;

- Dominion City AG – 41.8 mm;

- Gretna – 41.4 mm;

- Alonsa AG – 41.1 mm;

- Hadashville – 40.5 mm;

- Killarney AG – 40.4;

- St. Pierre AG – 40.1;

- Winnipeg Forks – 30.6 mm; and

- Winnipeg airport 19.4 mm.

Environment Canada notes that nickel to toonie-sized hail was also reported in Altona. This is the only report of hail so far.

Manitoba Hydro’s outage map is showing a number of power outages around the province.

The Winnipeg Police Service is reminding people that the outages will likely affect morning rush hour. Commuters should expect delays.

- With files from CTV’s Tim Salzen.