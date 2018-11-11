

Jason Gaidola/CTV News





Remembrance Day on Valour Road is a special occasion for people in the surrounding area – especially for Gary McGimpsey.

The ceremony at Valour Road and Sargent Avenue was one of many Remembrance Day events across Winnipeg on Sunday, Nov. 11, where many commemorated the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

This ceremony honours three soldiers who lived on Pine Street, now known as Valour Road, and their bravery during the Great War. Corporal Leo Clarke, Sergeant-Major Frederick William-Hall and Lieutenant Robert Shankland all received the Victoria Cross after the war, the highest award in the British Empire Honours system.

McGimpsey is Cpl. Leo Clarke’s great nephew and he’s attended the event for over 30 years.

"We are proud, to have people to belong in our family,” Says McGimpsey. “ Family that felt strong enough for our freedom, to go serve in a war and go through the horrors of that war...".

Over one hundred people attended the ceremony conducted by the 38 Canadian Brigade Group.

Lieutenant Colonel Scott Lloyd says this ceremony is a staple for the Winnipeg-based group and unique in its own way.

“"I think this is a special place where we acknowledge that truly those people who sacrificed and served Canada was just every people," says Lloyd.

Minto M-L-A, Andrew Swan was also in attendance and publicly spoke. He says the legacies of other soldiers remain in the neighbourhood as well.

"It’s incredible, even though these events happened over 100 years ago, we still have people walking among us who have a direct connection to soldiers who fought in the first world war...".

Swan says students at Clifton School maintain the décor at the Valour Road site throughout the school year.