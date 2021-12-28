The businesses in Manitoba choosing to close due to the rise in COVID cases

As Manitoba continues to see a record number of COVID-19 cases, a number of businesses and events in the province are opting to close their doors in order to stay safe and adhere to public health restrictions.

Last week, CTV News Winnipeg reported that Grace and Company, located on Academy Road, closed to in-person shopping until the new year. The owner of the store said she wanted to take preventative steps in order to keep her staff and customers safe.

“We felt that it was probably best to just cut the strings and close early just to be safe,” said Dorothy Vannon.

“Safe for our customers and safe for our staff.”

EVENTS

On Monday, the Assiniboine Park Zoo announced that its Zoo Lights event is cancelled as of Tuesday, Dec. 28. The event was originally scheduled to run until Jan. 2, 2022.

In a Facebook post, the zoo said it is ending the event early in response to the new public health orders that limit capacity at seasonal facilities and events, Also on Monday, the NHL announced that the Winnipeg Jets’ game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Dec. 29 would be postponed due to COVID-related issues.

In a tweet, the team said that tickets to the game will be honoured for the rescheduled date, which has not yet been established. The Jets also said that due to the recent public health orders, fans will not be permitted at the Canada Life Centre until at least Jan. 11.

On Tuesday, Manitoba AG Days—an expo of agricultural production expertise, technology and equipment—announced that the event will be postponed.

AG Days was originally scheduled to take place from Jan. 18 to 20 at the Keystone Centre. The new date has yet to bet determined.

According to the Facebook post, the event is being postponed due to the new public health orders further restricting the capacity of indoor events.

GYMS AND RESTAURANTS

The Dakota Community Centre sent out a message saying that it is cancelling all family or open gym times until further notice. The community centre said it made this decision in light of the rising number of COVID-19 cases, and to help limit the spread of Omicron.

On Tuesday, The Grove Pub and Restaurant released a statement saying the restaurant will remain closed for the time being due to the significant surge in cases. It said it looks forward to seeing customers in the new year.

- With files from CTV’s Mike Arsenault and Devon McKendrick.