WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority has introduced new rules, which will require home care workers to be informed if their patient has tested positive for COVID-19.

The WRHA told CTV News on Thursday that it has updated its policy for disclosing COVID-19 cases. Previous policies for home care clients grouped COVID-19 with other infectious diseases, which meant workers were not told if a patient had COVID-19, just that there was a need for PPE.

On Nov. 5 the WRHA changed its disclosure practice and is now telling staff if a client is suspected or confirmed to have the virus.

“With many clients receiving care daily, or even multiple times per day, our direct service staff are often the first ones to hear, directly from clients, that the client has attended for testing or received a call to confirm that they are positive,” a spokesperson for the WRHA told CTV News.

“Upon learning of that suspected or confirmed case, staff are expected to adjust the PPE they use during their visit accordingly and are supplied with appropriate PPE for each shift.”

The change comes after the union representing workers filed a grievance and several workers exercised their right to refuse unsafe work.

“COVID is out there in the community, nobody asks to get it,” said Debbie Boissonneault, the president of CUPE 204. “It is not an embarrassment if you get COVID, so why not tell them.”

The union is calling on the health authority to provide home care workers entering homes with COVID patients with N-95 masks.

The WRHA spokesperson said the health authority is currently fitting workers for N-95 masks and expects to have a quarter of direct service staff fitted by the end of the week.