'The cherry on top': CN sponsors historic Transcona train restoration project

The restoration of a historic Transcona train is almost complete after a generous donation from the company that built it nearly a century ago.

The CN 2747 was the first steam locomotive constructed by the Canadian National Railway (CNR) at its Transcona Shops in 1926, and the first locomotive built in Western Canada. After going out of service in 1960, the train has sat fenced-off from the public for more than 60 years in Rotary Heritage Park along Plessis Road.

The Transcona Museum bought the CN 2747 in 2015, and has been running a capital campaign for the last few years to raise money for its restoration, as well as a permanent enclosure to protect the train from the elements.

On Friday, the museum announced that CN Rail will become the site's major sponsor, donating $200,000 over the next four years towards the project.

"Very important to the community, to support the workers in the Transcona area that have been a part of this heritage," said Adam Beck, senior manager for CN's Transcona Shops.

"We can do the stuff we want to do now thanks to CN and their contribution," said Peter Martin, co-chair of the Save 2747 committee.

The money will go towards completing the enclosure around the train and improving accessibility. "We want to put stairs in the back and we want to finish up the landscaping," said Martin. "And also the maintenance over the next few years."

The museum is planning to run tours and other programming at the site. Educational displays will teach visitors about the train's history.

The City of Winnipeg has contributed $75,000 through a Land Dedication Reserve Grant. Even with these funds in place, the capital campaign is still around $60,000 short of the $600,000 needed to complete the project.

"This is absolutely a big step, it’s the cherry on top," said Jennifer Maxwell, assistant curator with the Transcona Museum. "We have a little more to go, but hopefully it encourages some more donations from the community."

Other funds for the project have been raised through various community appeals, fundraising initiatives, and grants from government and community organizations.

Construction is expected to be completed later this summer.