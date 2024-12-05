The Christmas party helping bring joy to Winnipeggers in need

A Christmas party coming up next week is aimed at helping Winnipeg families struggling to make ends meet.

The North End Christmas Party, which has been going on for 18 years, offers a full turkey meal, a carol sing-along, and pictures with Santa himself. Parents and caregivers will also get the chance to walk through the toy room and pick out an unwrapped toy for each of their children.

Founder and organizer Kyle Mason said the event is especially important this year as the cost of living continues to rise.

“At Christmas, it’s even more difficult for parents and caregivers,” he said.

“What parent doesn’t want to make Christmas special for their kids, right? Sometimes it’s literally a choice of do I have Christmas for my family, or do we eat this month, or do we pay rent?

Mason noted the party is still in need of some more toy donations.

“We’re trying to make sure that we get the word out as much as possible because we’re accepting toys until this Saturday,” he said.

New unwrapped toys can be dropped off at any Winnipeg Birchwood Auto location, Modern Coffee, Olympia Cycle and Ski, and REMAX One Group.

The North End Christmas Party will take place on Dec. 10.

• With files from CTV’s Rachel Lagace.