The City is breaking ground Tuesday for the new Bill and Helen Norrie Library in River Heights. The area was identified as a priority in the Grant Park Recreation Campus Plan and the Library Redevelopment plan.

The library is expected to be a fully accessible public space, with more parking and better access to public transit. The space will also feature tutorial and programming rooms, an improved study area and an outdoor reading and programming area.

The new space will be about 14,000 square feet and according to the city the construction should be complete by late 2020.

Ground breaking for the project will be at 11:30 Wednesday morning at 15 Poseidon Bay at the Corner of Grant Ave. and Cambridge St.