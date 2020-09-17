WINNIPEG -- A section of a street in Winnipeg’s Riverview area has been given an honourary name to highlight the contributions of an early childhood educator

Osborne Street between Churchill Drive and Montgomery Avenue has been designated as Mary Barton Way. It is believed to be the first-ever honourary designation in Winnipeg named for an early childhood educator.

This street name, which was unveiled on Wednesday, Sept. 16, will commemorate Barton’s 30 years of service working at the Riverview Ashland Childcare Centre.

“She has mentored and supported not just generations of families but the careers of so many early childhood educators,” said Coun. Sherri Rollins in a news release.

“For her commitment to the health and welfare of the community, she is deserving of so much more than an honorary street name.”

Rollins added that people need childcare spots available where they live. She said educators like Barton and community centres like Riverview, play an important role in supporting childcare spaces.

“Young parents deserve a proper funding model and a government that recognizes and reflects their role in the creation of subsidized spots parents need,” Rollins said.

The honourary street name will be in place for five years.