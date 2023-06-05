The event encouraging Winnipeggers to get out and bike

The 10th annual Bike Week is here, and Winnipeggers are being encouraged to get out and ride.

The event is a weeklong celebration of bikes and cyclists that includes group rides, workshops, and leisure and cultural events.

The week of events kicked off on Monday with Bike to Work Day, which aims to inspire Winnipeggers to switch up their daily commute.

“It’s been amazing just seeing year by year the growth and more and more turnout every time we do Bike to Work Day,” said Daniel Perry, a board member of Bike Week.

Some of the other Bike Week events include the Birthday Bike-In Dinner and Show, daily digital offerings, organized bike rides around the city, and a bike decorating station.

The celebration culminates with Bike Week’s 10th Birthday Bash at the Manitoba Legislature. The party will include music, games and a piñata ride where cyclists pedal from piñata to piñata.

“We’re going to ride around and put piñatas up in trees and you’re going to be able to try and smack them open from your bike,” Perry said.

“There’s going to be all sorts of fun festivities.”

Bike Week takes place from June 5 to 11. More information about all the events can be found online.

- With files from CTV’s Joseph Bernacki.