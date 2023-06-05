The event encouraging Winnipeggers to get out and bike
The 10th annual Bike Week is here, and Winnipeggers are being encouraged to get out and ride.
The event is a weeklong celebration of bikes and cyclists that includes group rides, workshops, and leisure and cultural events.
The week of events kicked off on Monday with Bike to Work Day, which aims to inspire Winnipeggers to switch up their daily commute.
“It’s been amazing just seeing year by year the growth and more and more turnout every time we do Bike to Work Day,” said Daniel Perry, a board member of Bike Week.
Some of the other Bike Week events include the Birthday Bike-In Dinner and Show, daily digital offerings, organized bike rides around the city, and a bike decorating station.
The celebration culminates with Bike Week’s 10th Birthday Bash at the Manitoba Legislature. The party will include music, games and a piñata ride where cyclists pedal from piñata to piñata.
“We’re going to ride around and put piñatas up in trees and you’re going to be able to try and smack them open from your bike,” Perry said.
“There’s going to be all sorts of fun festivities.”
Bike Week takes place from June 5 to 11. More information about all the events can be found online.
- With files from CTV’s Joseph Bernacki.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Prison service to review decision to transfer killer Bernardo to medium security
The federal prison service says it will have a second look at its decision to move convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security facility as political leaders of all stripes react to the news with shock and outrage.
Poilievre threatens to filibuster budget bill if Liberals don't meet demands
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is threatening to use procedural tools to delay passage of the federal budget in the House of Commons if the Liberals don't meet his demands.
About ducking time: Apple to tweak iPhone autocorrect function
One of the most notable happenings at Apple's event for developers on Monday is likely the iPhone maker's tweak that will keep its autocorrect feature from annoyingly correcting one of the most common expletives to 'ducking.'
Small-brained ancient human cousins may have buried their dead, according to a surprising study
An ancient human cousin may have buried its dead and carved symbols into cave walls, surprising findings for a creature with a small brain.
Data shows COVID-19 hospitalizations, severe outcomes continue to decline, but we must remain vigilant: experts
Wastewater testing, hospitalization and death data from COVID-19 tell us the virus's spread continue to trend downward in Canada. But we're not at the end, and public health experts say we must heed lessons learned from the pandemic and remain vigilant. Read the analysis on CTVNews.ca.
Poor air quality, evacuations in multiple provinces due to wildfires
Wildfire smoke prompted warnings about poor air quality for many regions across the country, stretching from northern Alberta to the Atlantic.
Apple unveils sleek 'Vision Pro' goggles. Will it be what VR has been looking for?
Apple on Monday unveiled a long-rumoured headset that will place its users between the virtual and real world, while also testing the technology trendsetter's ability to popularize new-fangled devices after others failed to capture the public's imagination
The Fugees reunite for what may be their last performance
Lauryn Hill brought Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel on stage over the weekend to surprise attendees of the Roots Picnic in Philadelphia and it may be the last time fans see them together.
Experts say Ottawa's 'right to repair' consultation should prioritize consumer rights
Those in favour of creating a federal right to repair law say the government should avoid shaping such legislation according to the wishes of special interest lobbyists as Ottawa gets set to launch consultations on the issue.
Regina
-
Trial for Regina man charged with murder of brother delayed due to health
The trial of a man charged in connection to the death of his brother was set to get underway in Regina on Monday but now faces a delay.
-
New regulations announced for 'excessively noisy' vehicles in Sask.
Drivers with 'excessively loud' vehicles will soon be subject to new rules from SGI, mandating that all light vehicles must be quieter than 101.3 decibels.
-
Dangerous driving arrest leads to numerous drug charges in Regina
A dangerous driving arrest that occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning in Regina led to several drug related charges for two people.
Saskatoon
-
Tornado watch issued for western Sask.
Residents of the western portion of the province should be on the lookout for tornadoes, Environment Canada says.
-
Suspicious fire destroys Saskatoon garage
An early morning fire in Saskatoon that destroyed a garage is believed to be suspicious.
-
New regulations announced for 'excessively noisy' vehicles in Sask.
Drivers with 'excessively loud' vehicles will soon be subject to new rules from SGI, mandating that all light vehicles must be quieter than 101.3 decibels.
Northern Ontario
-
Evacuation notice extended for residents as forest fire burns near Calabogie, Ont.
Officials are asking people living around Centennial Lake to evacuate their homes as a forest fire burns in the area west of Calabogie, Ont. An evacuation order has been extended to Wednesday afternoon.
-
Here's what Nova Scotia's wildfires look like from outer space
Photos released by NASA taken from International Space Station show the immense scale of the wildfires in Nova Scotia, with billowing smoke engulfing the landscape.
-
Prison service to review decision to transfer killer Bernardo to medium security
The federal prison service says it will have a second look at its decision to move convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security facility as political leaders of all stripes react to the news with shock and outrage.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton teen missing after being swept away in North Saskatchewan River: police
A 14-year-old swimmer is believed to have been caught in a current and swept downstream in the North Saskatchewan River.
-
Homicide unit investigating death at scene of robbery in Forest Heights
A person was killed during a robbery in Edmonton's Forest Heights neighbourhood Monday morning.
-
2 injured in separate amusement ride incidents in Stony Plain
Two people were hospitalized after being injured during amusement ride incidents in Stony Plain Friday night.
Toronto
-
Correctional Service of Canada releases statement on Paul Bernardo's transfer to medium-security prison
The Correctional Service of Canada has released a statement about serial killer Paul Bernardo's transfer to a medium-security prison.
-
U.S driver accidently takes wrong turn, ends up arrested at border with massive bag of cash
An U.S. driver has been arrested by the RCMP after making a wrong turn and ending up in a line to cross the Canada border while in procession of nearly $815,000 in cash.
-
These are the new freedoms Paul Bernardo could get in a medium-security prison
Paul Bernardo’s transfer to a medium-security facility has led to questions surrounding whether the move will mean new freedoms for the serial killer.
Calgary
-
UCP's Tyler Shandro lost by 25 votes in Calgary-Acadia: source
CTV News has learned the results of the provincial election recount in Calgary-Acadia confirm an NDP win, though it was 25 votes, not seven.
-
City official says Calgary Flames arena deal to include a 35-year commitment to stay
A city official says a $1.2-billion deal to replace Calgary's aging Saddledome with a new National Hockey League arena would come with a 35-year lease that includes a commitment from the owners of the Calgary Flames to stay in the city.
-
Peace officer's vehicle struck during Newell County, Alta., traffic stop
Officials say no one was injured, but an investigation is ongoing after a peace officer's vehicle was struck "at a high rate of speed" during a traffic stop on Friday.
Montreal
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Montreal organized crime figure Francesco Del Balso killed in daylight shooting
A 53-year-old man was shot and killed in the Montreal suburb of Dorval on Monday afternoon.
-
OBITUARY
OBITUARY | Editor of Montreal's only newspaper for Black community, Egbert Gaye, died at 67
Community Contact newspaper managing editor Egbert Gaye has died. He was 67 years old. He founded the newspaper 31 years ago to serve Montreal's English-speaking Black and Caribbean populations.
-
Number of Quebec wildfires rises to 164, at least 114 are out of control
The number of forest fires continues to rise in Quebec, while evacuation orders are being maintained for several areas of Sept-Îles, on the North Shore. Minister of Employment and Minister responsible for the North Shore region Kateri Champagne Jourdain said on Monday morning that 164 forest fires were currently burning across Quebec, compared with 156 the previous day.
Ottawa
-
Evacuation notice extended for residents as forest fire burns near Calabogie, Ont.
Officials are asking people living around Centennial Lake to evacuate their homes as a forest fire burns in the area west of Calabogie, Ont. An evacuation order has been extended to Wednesday afternoon.
-
AIR QUALITY STATEMENT
AIR QUALITY STATEMENT | Hazy conditions in Ottawa as wildfire smoke blows across the capital
Environment Canada is warning hazy conditions will become widespread smoke near noon Monday due to wildfires.
-
Prison service to review decision to transfer killer Bernardo to medium security
The federal prison service says it will have a second look at its decision to move convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security facility as political leaders of all stripes react to the news with shock and outrage.
Atlantic
-
Weather conditions ground aircraft covering Shelburne County wildfire
Crews fighting an out-of-control wildfire in southwestern Nova Scotia are trying to determine what impact weekend rain had on their efforts.
-
N.S. government to contact people impacted by cybersecurity breach
Nova Scotia’s government and cybersecurity experts are working to get to the bottom of a breach that still isn't fully understood.
-
More than 20,000 Nova Scotians have registered for wildfire financial aid
The fires in Halifax and Shelburne County have been devastating for the province of Nova Scotia. So far, 8,200 households and more than 20,000 people have registered for aid.
Kitchener
-
Lawyers for WRDSB and teacher removed from board meeting argue in Hamilton court
A panel of three judges heard arguments from lawyers representing a retired teacher and the Waterloo Regional District School Board (WRDSB) on Monday, a year and a half after the teacher’s presentation was halted during a trustee meeting.
-
Fatal fire under investigation in Waterloo
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a fatal fire in Waterloo.
-
Police are warning people with this model of car to take extra precautions
It comes amid what police say is a growing number of thefts targeting the model.
Vancouver
-
Local artist organizes Port Moody’s first Pride festival
Port Moody has joined the list of Metro Vancouver municipalities that are marking Pride Month firsts this June.
-
Passengers and crew rescued from cruise ship after engine room fire
All passengers and crew were rescued from a cruise ship on the way to Alaska Monday morning after a fire broke out in the ship’s engine room.
-
‘Say neigh to live horse export’: Why Jann Arden is busking in Vancouver this week
A Canadian icon is busking on the streets of Vancouver to protest live horse exports from Canada to foreign countries.
Vancouver Island
-
Driver taken to hospital, another charged after early morning crash near Victoria
One driver was taken to hospital and another is facing a charge of driving without due care and attention after a two-vehicle crash near Victoria on Monday.
-
Canadian military plane subjected to 'unsafe' Chinese intercepts, DND says
A Canadian military patrol plane was repeatedly intercepted by Chinese military aircraft while deployed to the Indo-Pacific region last month, just as Defence Minister Anita Anand was preparing to announce a significant increase to Canada's military presence in the region.
-
Uber sets launch date for Victoria, Kelowna
Ride-hailing giant Uber has finally announced its start date for two major B.C. cities.