The event helping to keep pumpkins out of Manitoba landfills

WINNIPEG -

Winnipeggers will have the opportunity this weekend to drop their pumpkins from the second level of a parkade – and it’s all for a good cause.

Compost Winnipeg and the Green Action Centre have partnered with CF Polo Park for the first annual Pumpkin Drop event, set to take place on Saturday.

Karrie Blackburn from Compost Winnipeg said attendees will be able to drop their pumpkins from the second level of the parkade into a collection truck.

Compost Winnipeg will then either bring the pumpkins to Sustainable Organic Solutions to be composted or to Kismet Creek Farm for the animals to eat. This will help keep the pumpkins out of landfills.

“When organic waste goes into the landfill, it decomposes and creates methane, which is a very harmful greenhouse gas,” Blackburn said in an interview on Friday.

“So by keeping them out and processing them through composting, you end up getting a soil amendment at the end, known as compost.”

Blackburn noted she got the idea for the event because she “really wanted to drop some pumpkins,” and has a job that allowed her to bring her idea to fruition.

“It is a free event,” she said.

“With that said, we are accepting donations and those donations will go towards providing compost collection service for a local non-profit.”

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the southeast parkade corner of Polo Park, close to Sport Chek. The event is open to anyone who would like to attend, and there is no need to register in advance.

- With files from CTV’s Michael Hutchinson.