The fall curbside giveaway is coming up this weekend
(File image)
Tim Salzen, CTV News Winnipeg
Published Friday, September 6, 2019 8:20AM CST
If household clutter is getting you down, you’re in luck because this weekend brings another fall curbside giveaway in Winnipeg.
On Sept. 7 and 8 Winnipeggers have the chance to find a new home for gently-used, unwanted items.
The city has some tips for if someone plans to give away any items:
- Put unwanted household items at the curb on your front street;
- Label each item with a sticker or sign that says “Free”;
- Put items that you don't want to give away out of sight;
- Remove leftover items from the curb by dusk on Sunday.
Examples of giveaway items include:
- Books, CDs, and DVDs;
- Furniture, electronics, and small appliances;
- Sports equipment and toys;
- Yard and gardening tools and equipment, such as lawn mowers, snow blowers, rakes, and shovels;
- Kitchen gadgets, dishes, cutlery, pots, and pans;
- Unwanted gifts;
- Construction material, such as nails, paint, and wood);
- Clothing.
Please do not put out:
- Items that could be unsafe;
- Items infested with bed bugs, such as mattresses, furniture, and bedding;
- Toilets with a flush volume of 13 litres or more.
If you plan to scour the streets looking for treasures, the city asks you to follow these rules:
- Take only the items at the curb marked "FREE;"
- Check all items closely to make sure they are safe and in good condition;
- Don't walk or drive on private lawns or gardens;
- Don't get rid of any items on private property;
- Obey the traffic laws at all times.
For more information on the giveaway weekend, including what to do with leftover items visit the City of Winnipeg website or contact 311.