If household clutter is getting you down, you’re in luck because this weekend brings another fall curbside giveaway in Winnipeg.

On Sept. 7 and 8 Winnipeggers have the chance to find a new home for gently-used, unwanted items. 

The city has some tips for if someone plans to give away any items:

  • Put unwanted household items at the curb on your front street;
  • Label each item with a sticker or sign that says “Free”;
  • Put items that you don't want to give away out of sight;
  • Remove leftover items from the curb by dusk on Sunday.

Examples of giveaway items include:

  • Books, CDs, and DVDs;
  • Furniture, electronics, and small appliances;
  • Sports equipment and toys;
  • Yard and gardening tools and equipment, such as lawn mowers, snow blowers, rakes, and shovels;
  • Kitchen gadgets, dishes, cutlery, pots, and pans;
  • Unwanted gifts;
  • Construction material, such as nails, paint, and wood);
  • Clothing.

Please do not put out:

  • Items that could be unsafe;
  • Items infested with bed bugs, such as mattresses, furniture, and bedding;
  • Toilets with a flush volume of 13 litres or more.

If you plan to scour the streets looking for treasures, the city asks you to follow these rules:

  • Take only the items at the curb marked "FREE;"
  • Check all items closely to make sure they are safe and in good condition;
  • Don't walk or drive on private lawns or gardens;
  • Don't get rid of any items on private property;
  • Obey the traffic laws at all times. 

For more information on the giveaway weekend, including what to do with leftover items visit the City of Winnipeg website  or contact 311.