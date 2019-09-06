

Tim Salzen, CTV News Winnipeg





If household clutter is getting you down, you’re in luck because this weekend brings another fall curbside giveaway in Winnipeg.

On Sept. 7 and 8 Winnipeggers have the chance to find a new home for gently-used, unwanted items.

The city has some tips for if someone plans to give away any items:

Put unwanted household items at the curb on your front street;

Label each item with a sticker or sign that says “Free”;

Put items that you don't want to give away out of sight;

Remove leftover items from the curb by dusk on Sunday.

Examples of giveaway items include:

Books, CDs, and DVDs;

Furniture, electronics, and small appliances;

Sports equipment and toys;

Yard and gardening tools and equipment, such as lawn mowers, snow blowers, rakes, and shovels;

Kitchen gadgets, dishes, cutlery, pots, and pans;

Unwanted gifts;

Construction material, such as nails, paint, and wood);

Clothing.

Please do not put out:

Items that could be unsafe;

Items infested with bed bugs, such as mattresses, furniture, and bedding;

Toilets with a flush volume of 13 litres or more.

If you plan to scour the streets looking for treasures, the city asks you to follow these rules:

Take only the items at the curb marked "FREE;"

Check all items closely to make sure they are safe and in good condition;

Don't walk or drive on private lawns or gardens;

Don't get rid of any items on private property;

Obey the traffic laws at all times.

For more information on the giveaway weekend, including what to do with leftover items visit the City of Winnipeg website or contact 311.