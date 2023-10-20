The final Friday of Winnipeg high school football

It was a quiet final Friday night of the regular season in the Winnipeg High School Football League, with only four games on the schedule.

In the lone AAA game, the Fort Frances Muskies dominated the Daniel McIntyre Maroons, 65-0.

In AAAA action, The Steinbach Regional Sabres beat Winnipeg's Vincent Massey Trojans by a score of 16-6. The West Kildonan Wolverines won over the John Taylor Pipers, 35-17.

In the final game, the Garden City Gophers beat the Maples Marauders 41-7.

The Winnipeg High School Football League season wraps up Saturday with the final AAAA game as the St. Paul's Crusaders host Brandon's Vincent Massey Vikings.