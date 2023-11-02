The first responders showing off their musical talents for a good cause

Three bands made up of first responders will be rocking the stage next week as a way to raise money for a good cause.

It’s all part of an event called, ‘Responderpalooza 3 – For the Real Stars,’ which will see the three bands perform at TransCanada Brewery on Tuesday to raise money for STARS – an organization that provides lifesaving care for patients in Manitoba.

All bands are made up of first responders including firefighters and paramedics.

“Our shtick is kind of just a showcase of local responders and their talents,” said event organizer Tim Partridge.

“We play music and raise money for good causes and that’s what we’ve been doing for the last three years.”

Over the last two years, the event has helped raise more than $20,000 for local initiatives and charities, with Partridge noting they receive a lot of support.

“Winnipeg likes their responders and they also like their charities, so it in itself does a lot of the work for me,” he said.

Tickets for Responderpalooza can be found online.

- With files from CTV’s Ainsley McPhail.