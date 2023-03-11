The Forks closes another river trail section for the season

The Forks has shut down another section of its skating trail along the Red River for the season.

The southernmost section of the Nestaweya River Trail - from the Norwood Bridge to Churchill Drive – is now closed to traffic.

The Forks said this includes all walking, skating, and skiing trails along that part of the river, "The Forks is no longer monitoring the ice thickness from Churchill Drive to Norwood Bridge," said an email statement.

As well, all access points to the trail in this area are also closed.

The river trail remains open from the Donald Street Bridge on the Assiniboine River to the Norwood Bridge on the Red River.

More information on current ice conditions can be found at The Forks website.