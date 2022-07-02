The Forks confirms stabbing at July 1 celebration

The Forks has confirmed that a stabbing took place at its July 1 celebrations Friday night.

According to a spokesperson for The Forks, the stabbing took place around 10:30 p.m. on the sidewalk in front of the Canadian Museum for Human Rights (CMHR), while the site was clearing out.

In a statement, the spokesperson said there were two victims in the incident, noting that the Winnipeg Police Service came to the scene.

On Friday, The Forks held a ‘New Day’ event, which was a reimagined approach to its July 1 festivities aimed at providing a welcoming space for all communities.

This stabbing comes after two violent incidents earlier in the week at the historic site.

Winnipeg police reported an attack in the parking lot on Monday night, resulting in the assault of a father and daughter.

A few days later, police said two men with stab wounds were found outside The Forks Market on Wednesday. A woman was also treated for minor injuries.

CTV News Winnipeg will provide more details on Friday’s stabbing as they become available.