

CTV Winnipeg





Anyone eating at one of The Forks’ numerous food vendors might notice something different: reusable plates and cutlery.

“We’re having all our tenants present their food to you not on paper plates or with plastic cutlery, but with real cutlery, real dishes,” said Clare MacKay, VP of strategic initiatives for The Forks.

MacKay said restaurants in the market are now using real dishes and a centralized washing station, and they are doing away with single-use plastic plates and cutlery.

She notes the switch, which is part of their Target Zero initiative, will help reduce waste, because more leftover food will be diverted to a composter, as opposed to getting thrown out with the trash.

“It actually gives you a way as the consumer to be able to know that what’s being done with that food waste is actually good for the environment,” she said.

But the change is not only good for the environment.

According to MacKay, people are now looking for places that are more environmentally friendly, which means good business for The Forks.

“It’s really where the two greens meet,” she said.

“This is actually saving money, reducing our carbon footprint and it’s good for business because consumers are really starting to look for places that are environmentally conscious, that are trying their best to reduce their footprint. I think the time has come for consumers to start looking for that.”

MacKay said it hasn’t been a challenging transition, though it has taken time to find the right solutions.

She said it isn’t about making massive leaps, but rather small, incremental changes.

“Everybody can do one thing they know will be good for the environment or good for future generations.”