The Forks offering partial parking ticket forgiveness in exchange for river trail help

Have an outstanding parking ticket from The Forks? You might be able to save a little money.

An outstanding ticket from FNP Parking is $84. Wednesday, The Forks said those holding out on paying can save $34 because the fee is being reduced to $50 for the month of December. That $50 would also buy the ticket holder a metre of the Nestaweya River Trail.

"In the spirit of holiday giving, we’re offering people with an outstanding parking ticket a bit of a break, while asking them to support a good cause," said Sara Stasiuk, the CEO of The Forks North Portage, in a news release.

It is all part of the Trail Together campaign, which is about getting people to help build the river trail by adopting metre-long increments.

"The Forks receives no operational funding from any level of government, and amenities like this rely on community," a news release from The Forks reads.

People can visit The Forks' parking website to learn more about the program and how to have their parking ticket forgiven in this way.

The Forks said more than 200,000 people use the river trail, and it takes more than a dozen people to maintain it.