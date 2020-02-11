WINNIPEG -- Since the end of October, there has been a vacancy at The Forks.

Skinner's, which had been at The Forks Market for 30 years, closed down its location after its lease wasn't renewed.

But now there is a new food stand taking its place. The Forks announced on its blog on Monday that Wienerpeg is now open inside the market.

"With locally sourced ingredients from farm-fresh vegetables to ethically-raised meats, a hot dog from Wienerpeg is sure to be one-of-a-kind — and not just because they make their own wieners," the blog post read.

Steffen Zinn is one of the people behind bringing Wienerpeg to The Forks, and he also runs Red Ember Common, which is located inside The Forks Market Hall.

Zinn said he got the idea for a hot dog shop after visiting Germany and meeting a local butcher.

"I spent a day and a half at the shop, helping and observing how they made their sausages and wieners. After having a Frankfurter wiener and bread lunch with him, I was reminded of how absolutely delicious a well-made wiener could be.”

The shop said it will be using local meats to make hot dogs, adding most of the products on the menu are locally sourced as well.

The blog post said there will also be vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options at the hot dog stand.

Zinn said he is excited to have Wienerpeg as part of The Forks.