The former owners of a Winnipeg café accused of staging a hate crime are expected to make a court appearance on Thursday, Oct. 3.

Oxana and Alexander Berent and their son Maxim Berent are scheduled for personal appearances and trial date setting in court at 1 p.m. They have each been charged with public mischief.

Winnipeg Police allege in April 2018, on the eve of Passover, an assault on a woman working at BerMax Caffe and Bistro was staged, and anti-Semitic vandalism was falsely reported.

Court documents show the family may have been facing financial difficulties.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

- With files from The Canadian Press and CTV’s Beth Macdonell.