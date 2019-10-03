The former cafe owners accused of staging hate crimes expected to appear in court
Published Thursday, October 3, 2019 7:14AM CST
The former owners of a Winnipeg café accused of staging a hate crime are expected to make a court appearance on Thursday, Oct. 3.
Oxana and Alexander Berent and their son Maxim Berent are scheduled for personal appearances and trial date setting in court at 1 p.m. They have each been charged with public mischief.
Winnipeg Police allege in April 2018, on the eve of Passover, an assault on a woman working at BerMax Caffe and Bistro was staged, and anti-Semitic vandalism was falsely reported.
Court documents show the family may have been facing financial difficulties.
None of the allegations have been proven in court.
- With files from The Canadian Press and CTV’s Beth Macdonell.