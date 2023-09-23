'The Forty-Eight': Winnipeg Jets unveil alternate jersey for upcoming season

The Winnipeg Jets have unveiled their new alternate jersey for the 2023-24 season.

The team says their 1948 Royal Canadian Air Force jersey is a tribute to the incredible work and service provided by Canada’s military institutions over the last century.

Nicknamed “the Forty-Eight”, the jersey is a collaboration between the Winnipeg Jets, Adidas, the RCAF and the NHL. The retro design pays homage to the jerseys worn by the gold-medal winning RCAF Flyers in 1948.

"The RCAF Flyers hockey team was made up of army and air force veterans and six civilians, and they made a significant impact," said Maj.-Gen. Iain Huddleston at the unveiling, which took place at the Winnipeg Jets Fan Fest Saturday afternoon.

The design features an “RCAF Blue” base, replica red and blue striping, and the Winnipeg Jets logo in place of the classic RCAF roundel, upon which the Jets logo is inspired.

The third jersey will make its on-ice debut at Canadian Armed Forces Appreciation Night on Monday, Dec. 4 against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Winnipeg Jets will continue to wear their Heritage Blue jerseys as their official third jerseys. They will be worn 11 times throughout the 2023-24 season with the schedule to be announced at a later date.