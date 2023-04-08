The free lifeguard training being offered by Lifesaving Society Manitoba

Lifesaving Society Manitoba (LSM) is looking to recruit new lifeguards and swim instructors for remote Manitoba communities this summer in the midst of a nationwide lifeguard shortage.

The Northern Water Smart program - run by LSM - provides swim instruction, first aid training, and basic water safety instruction to people in northern and remote locations across Manitoba.

LSM is looking for qualified candidates to teach swimming lessons and work as lifeguards over the summer in a number of remote communities.

"We are doing training for individuals to become swimming instructors and lifeguards to help fill those staff positions," said Dr. Christopher Love, LSM's water smart and safety management coordinator.

The training is free for up to 12 candidates. Love said applicants must be 18 or older because of all the travel involved.

"They literally go everywhere you can think of," said Love. "As far north as Churchill and Tadoule Lake, as far south as Buffalo Point First Nation in the southeast corner of the province, all the way over to the western border for First Nations like Birch River, Waywayseecappo."

Love said they aim to serve any community north of the 52 parallel because drowning death rates are higher in northern areas, "Before this program began, it was between three and five times the national average and the rest of the province," he said.

Love said that number has come down, but it's still a major concern.

He said 99 per cent of remote communities do not have pools, which means no swimming lessons.

"They really never have a chance to learn formal swimming skills, unless the instructors go to them and work in the natural body of water, whether it’s a river, lake," said Love.

He hopes the program will also boost employment numbers in a shrinking field, "In the long run, it's going to increase the number of swimming instructors and lifeguards that are out there to work in the future."

Love said the COVID-19 pandemic led to the lifeguard shortage, as the shutdown of public pools meant layoffs for experienced staff and no one being trained to replace them.

"We had a combination of people not being trained and the already skilled staff leaving for other employment sectors, and so that has combined to create a shortage here."

He added the lifeguard shortage is being felt across Canada and North America.

Successful candidates for the program must be strong swimmers, as they must cross a 400 metre distance in 11 minutes or less to qualify.

Applicants must also go through a criminal record and child abuse registry check, as in all fields involving children.

The program begins at the end of April, and participants will work until the end of August. Love called it the experience of a lifetime.

"You're going to meet people, you're going to make friendships, you're going to have those great life memories," he said.

More information can be found at Lifesaving Society Manitoba's website.