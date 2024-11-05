'The full picture of homelessness': Winnipeg counting unhoused individuals this week

Winnipeg is taking a closer look at the city’s unhoused population to examine what needs to be done to help support them.

End Homelessness Winnipeg kicked off its Street Census on Tuesday. Volunteers will be hitting the streets between Wednesday and Friday for a point-in-time count, where they will count the number of unhoused people in Winnipeg during those dates and ask them what their greatest needs are.

“We see the full picture of homelessness; who is impacted, where, and why” said Jackie Hunt, senior director of strategy and impact with End Homelessness Winnipeg.

“This information will allow us to understand the scope of homelessness here in Winnipeg.”

Hunt said the count will also highlight service gaps in Winnipeg.

“We’ll learn where mental health, affordable housing, or other resources may be needed, and it guides decisions and funding,” she said.

Volunteers will be operating from four locations during the point-in-time count: Thunderbird House, End Homelessness Winnipeg, The Link, and Mount Carmel Clinic. Organizers are also doing a four-day count to help speak with more individuals.

The most recent count took place in May 2022 and counted 1,256 people experiencing homelessness. Of that number, 75 per cent were Indigenous and less likely to access shelter service due to perceived discrimination. The report also found more than half of those experiencing homelessness had prior CFS involvement, and more than half were still experiencing homelessness despite receiving employment and income assistance.