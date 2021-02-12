WINNIPEG -- Though Valentine’s Day is going to look different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that hasn’t stopped one Winnipeg non-profit organization from using the holiday as an opportunity to help the community.

The North End Women’s Centre may to be able to hold its annual Galentine’s Day event the way it normally would this year, so it has changed its focus instead.

“Galentine’s is a committee of women that have really shifted the way they did things this year,” said Kristi Beaune of the North End Women’s Centre.

Normally, the annual Galentine’s Day event is for the women of the centre to have a day filled with gifts, treats and community.

Beaune explained it started out as a small event back in 2015 and continued to grow over the years.

In 2021, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the organizers of the event still wanted to move forward with the spirit of Galentine’s Day and giving back, even though they couldn’t hold an in-person event.

“(The event committee) didn’t want a year to go by just because it’s COVID (or) to cancel it,” she said.

Beaune said the committee started to get the word out early that they were still moving forward with Galentine’s Day, but this year, the event would focus on raising funds for the centre and collecting essential items for the centre to distribute instead.

Beaune said in the last four weeks, many donations have come in.

“So actually, Galentine’s this year has lasted over a month for the community, and I think that’s super special,” she said.

Some of the items the centre is looking for include warm hats and mittens, gloves and scarves, blankets, sleeping bags and heated blankets.

People can donate to the cause online, and receive a Galentine’s Day pin by sending a Galentine’s Day gift or making a donation (value of $10 or more) to the North End Women’s Centre.

“So far, the pins have raised well over $2,000,” Beaune said.

“It’s really an incredible way to have a memento of your giving and your generosity.”

- With files from CTV’s Nicole Dube